SAN FRANCISCO — T-Mobile is committed to diversity and inclusion, it is part of our DNA and at the core of everything we do. We believe in creating a culture – at all levels - that is as diverse as our customer base – and we will continue to work toward that every day.

At T-Mobile, we offer six employee Diversity and Inclusion networks and more than 50 local chapters –with more than 17,700 employees actively participating. The goal of these networks is to give employees, and their allies a place of support and provide an action towards breaking down barriers to make our company and communities more inclusive.

“As the Un-carrier, we fully embrace different cultures, perspectives and ideas – because we know it fuels innovation and creates a stronger community capable of driving positive change,” says Liz McAuliffe, executive vice-president, Human Resources, at T-Mobile US.

We are focused on diversity and inclusion both inside and outside the walls of our workplace. We’re talking to our consumers about diversity and inclusion, too! Our Super Bowl commercial with the babies and our new campaign – Are You With Us? – is an invitation to people who are ready to be part of something, to join something bigger and experience more than just another wireless service.

While there is more work to be done when it comes to having a completely inclusive world, we are proud to say that we are taking charge in setting new standards for our industry. Our Pay Equity statistics are good — we’re already at 100.24% for minorities compared to Caucasians and 99.65% for women compared to men. We are also proud to be one of Fortune’s Best Places to Work for Diversity, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, and for the fifth year in a row, T-Mobile received a perfect 100 from the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Equality Index, earning the “Best Place to Work for LGBT Employees” for 2017. We also received a top score from the Disability Equality Index for “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” for 2017.

From all of us at T-Mobile, happy Pride Month, San Francisco!