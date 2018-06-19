UNION CITY (CBS SF) – At least one suspect was injured and two others arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Union City late Monday night, according to police.

Police said an officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of E Street and Railroad Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Monday. As the officer attempted to make contact with the vehicle, shots were fired between the occupants in the vehicle and the officer, according to police.

The vehicle fled from the scene, according to police, but stopped a short distance away at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Whipple Road, where the three suspects inside the vehicle ran into the surrounding neighborhoods.

Police said all three suspects were eventually detained and arrested, one of whom sustained a gunshot wound during the shooting involving the officer and was taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which is currently under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Union City police at (510) 675-5289.

