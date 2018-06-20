SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The family of a teen who died six years ago in an officer-involved shooting is calling for that officer to be fired after his involvement with a recent shooting in North Beach.

That shooting took place a week and a half ago during a foot pursuit.

While KPIX 5 learned last week that this was is the second time the suspect had been shot by San Francisco police, this week it surfaced that the officer who fired the rounds in this recent shooting also has a past.

San Francisco police said the shots in the North Beach incident were fired by Officer Joshua Cabillo, a five-year veteran of the department. It is a name Justine Lockard says she will never forget.

In 2012, Officer Cabillo – who was then working with the South San Francisco Police Department — shot and killed Lockard’s 15-year-old nephew Derrick Gaines.

“Derrick was very special to us. We can’t bring him back,” said Lockard. “He didn’t have a chance to live.”

Officer Cabillo was cleared of any wrong doing for the death of Gaines. Police said Cabillo shot Gaines at an Arco gas station in South San Francisco after he tried to run from the officer and then allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband.

It is a similar scenario to the June 9th sidewalk shooting in North Beach.

“I want him pulled off the streets. How many boys how many boys have to be hurt before they remove him?” Lockard asked. “I don’t think there’s counseling or educating him. He’s a loose cannon.”

Officer Cabillo is on administrative leave as the SFPD investigates this latest shooting where he opened fire on 28-year-old Oliver Barcenas.

Police say Barcenas was carrying a .45 caliber Glock with an extended clip of 26 rounds. When you slow down the officer’s body cam video, you can see Barcenas takes off his jacket. Investigators say that’s when he tried to get rid of his gun.

San Francisco Chief of Police William Scott said he is aware of Officer Cabillo’s past, but noted this investigation will solely focus on what happened on June 9th.

“What’s important is we have to judge the merit of that case; our legal standards of whether or not the force was justified will be based on the facts of this case,” said Scott.

In 2015, Officer Cabillo was one of three officers named in a lawsuit for beating a college student in the Mission District. In both of the officer’s prior incidents, Cabillo was cleared of any wrong doing, but the cities did reach a financial settlement with the families.