SAN LEANDRO (KPIX 5) – One person has died and another person was seriously injured in a double stabbing at a Safeway parking lot in San Leandro late Tuesday night.

Police told KPIX 5 that a fight broke out between four people outside the grocery store in the San Leandro Plaza at 1499 Washington Avenue around 11:00 p.m.

A witness to the incident went inside the grocery store and alerted a security guard, who tried to save one of the victims. One of the victims died at the scene, while the other victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have not released the victims’ names or a motive in the case.

“I don’t believe that this is any theft of robbery. I do think that this is some sort of altercation between two individuals, over some matter, that led to the violence,” Lt. Isaac Benabou of the San Leandro Police Department told KPIX 5.

San Leandro police said they are seeking two persons of interest in the case.

The plaza is open Wednesday following an investigation by authorities.