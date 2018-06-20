SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five people were injured in a nasty car crash in San Francisco’s Tenderloin Wednesday night when a minivan collided with a Honda Civic being driven by an Uber driver, according to authorities.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Polk and Golden Gate a block from San Francisco City Hall.

According to a witness, the minivan ran a red light and was struck by the Honda. The minivan overturned after after the collision.

BREAKING: 5 injured in ugly crash at Golden Gate and Polk in San Francisco @KPIXtv @joenewsman pic.twitter.com/sxMPP1RKwU — Joe Vázquez (@JoeKPIX) June 21, 2018

Firefighters arrived on the scene quickly and had to extract the driver from the minivan, taking an ax to the windshield. The intersection was closed down for some time as crews worked to remove the vehicle and clean up debris from the collision.

Five people were injured, but none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.