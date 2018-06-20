SACRAMENTO (AP) — California legislation that was billed as one of the nation’s most aggressive efforts to revive net neutrality was watered down during a tense legislative hearing.

The bill’s advocates were outraged Wednesday as a state Assembly committee eliminated many of the bill’s provisions.

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, the committee chairman, did not give a specific reason for the amendments.

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener’s bill is an attempt to revive regulations repealed last year by the Federal Communications Commission that prevented internet companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see over the internet.

Wiener repudiated the revised bill but the panel approved it in an 8-2 vote.

Internet providers remain opposed even with the changes.

