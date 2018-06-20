APTOS (CBS SF) — Wildlife agents are investigating the death of 9-foot-long great white shark after its mutilated body washed up on an Aptos beach last weekend.

Fish and Wildlife officials said they have handed over the case to its law enforcement division based on the results of the necropsy which was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the officials would not comment on what specifically they found that resulted in them handing over the case to law enforcement.

The body of the male shark that weighed over 500 pounds drew a crowd of onlookers to Aptos’ Beer Can Beach on Sunday. The shark’s body had visible puncture wounds. It’s massive teeth still had sea lion fur wedged in them.

White sharks are native to the area where they feed on sea lions.