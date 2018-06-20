Filed Under:Aptos, California Fish and Wildlife, Great white shark

APTOS (CBS SF) — Wildlife agents are investigating the death of 9-foot-long great white shark after its mutilated body washed up on an Aptos beach last weekend.

Fish and Wildlife officials said they have handed over the case to its law enforcement division based on the results of the necropsy which was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the officials would not comment on what specifically they found that resulted in them handing over the case to law enforcement.

The body of the male shark that weighed over 500 pounds drew a crowd of onlookers to Aptos’ Beer Can Beach on Sunday. The shark’s body had visible puncture wounds. It’s massive teeth still had sea lion fur wedged in them.

White sharks are native to the area where they feed on sea lions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch