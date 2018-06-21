SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was found shot dead inside a home in south San Jose Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

San Jose Police said officers responding to a call of a shooting on the 3600 block of Misty Glen Court, in the Sylvandale neighborhood near Capitol Expressway and Senter Road.

Inside a home, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There was no word on the circumstances or motive surrounding the shooting. The victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notification.

Police said the death was San Jose’s 13th homicide of 2018. Anyone with information about the homicide was urged to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit.