SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Francisco have knocked down a two-alarm fire Friday afternoon that caused evacuations and damaged homes and fences in the Bernal Heights neighborhood, according to authorities.
The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire just before 12 p.m.
The fire is in a building on the 800 block of Ellsworth in Bernal Heights. SF Fire was reporting one structure was involved and at least one person has been injured.
Video shot by Chopper 5 at about 12:20 p.m. appeared to show firefighters mopping up on a blackened hillside with no flames and only a bit of smoke visible.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., San Francisco Fire tweeted that the fire was under control and that one adult had suffered minor injuries. A total of four homes and their fences were damaged with an additional four fences also sustaining some fire damage.
Earlier, Twitter user @Sebair10 posted a photo showing smoke from the fire.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
KPIX 5 has camera crews on the way to the scene and will report additional details as they become available.