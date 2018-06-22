SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Francisco have knocked down a two-alarm fire Friday afternoon that caused evacuations and damaged homes and fences in the Bernal Heights neighborhood, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire just before 12 p.m.

#062218WF1 2nd Alarm grass fire with structures threatened EVACUATIONS IN PLACE 1157 HRs pic.twitter.com/SWmRO6hDe1 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 22, 2018

The fire is in a building on the 800 block of Ellsworth in Bernal Heights. SF Fire was reporting one structure was involved and at least one person has been injured.

800 block Ellsworth Evacuations 1 structure and 1 victim AVOID AREA https://t.co/ozZnE4rcFj — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 22, 2018

Video shot by Chopper 5 at about 12:20 p.m. appeared to show firefighters mopping up on a blackened hillside with no flames and only a bit of smoke visible.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., San Francisco Fire tweeted that the fire was under control and that one adult had suffered minor injuries. A total of four homes and their fences were damaged with an additional four fences also sustaining some fire damage.

#062218WF1 2nd Alarm 800 Ellsworth Street UNDER CONTROL 4 Homes and 4 Fences damaged, 4 additional fences damaged, and 1 minor adult injury. This fire is under investigation 1231pm pic.twitter.com/zHqXYoV8Yc — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 22, 2018

Earlier, Twitter user @Sebair10 posted a photo showing smoke from the fire.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

KPIX 5 has camera crews on the way to the scene and will report additional details as they become available.