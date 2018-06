San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Laken Tomlinson (75) runs to make a block during an NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson to a three-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Tomlinson started 15 games for the 49ers at left guard last season.

He was acquired from the Lions last summer. Detroit made Tomlinson the 28th overall selection in the 2015 draft. In all, he has appeared in 47 NFL games.

“Laken is a very talented player who has improved consistently since joining the team one week before last year’s season opener,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said. “This offseason, his hard work and dedication paid off as he continued to progress and performed at a high level. We were confident we could work out a contract extension with Laken and we are fired up to get that done before training camp.”

The 26-year-old Tomlinson was a 2014 All-America lineman at Duke.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.