CHICAGO (AP) — Franklin Barreto hit a pair of three-run homers and the Oakland A’s won their season-high fifth in a row, pounding the Chicago White Sox 11-2 Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The White Sox have lost eight in a row, their worst skid since a nine-game rut last July.

Barreto connected against James Shields to cap a four-run second inning, then went deep off Luis Avilan in the eighth. Barreto’s first career multihomer game gave him a personal-best six RBIs.

It was quite a display for a player who came in with just three home runs since his debut last season. Both of his drives in 2017 were against the White Sox, with the first of his career coming against Shields (2-9). Barreto also hit a three-run drive in Wednesday’s romp over San Diego.

Sean Manaea (7-6) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits. The 26-year-old left-hander struck out seven without a walk in winning his second straight start.

Shields has dropped back-to-back starts after beating Cleveland for his first victory since opening day. The right-hander gave up eight runs — two earned — and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Barreto’s drive to left in the second came after a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Jonathan Lucroy. Matt Olson got that burst started with one out when his hard grounder scooted under second baseman Yoan Moncada’s glove for an error.

The Athletics took advantage of two more errors and a wild pitch while chasing Shields in a four-run fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A’s: The Athletics activated OF Matt Joyce (strained lower back) from the 10-day disabled list and optioned OF Jake Snmolinski to Triple-A Nashville. Joyce wasn’t in the lineup for the first game. … 3B Matt Chapman (bruised right thumb) received a cortisone injection Tuesday. Manager Bob Melvin said the earliest he will be activated is Monday, when the Athletics open a four-game series at Detroit. … Melvin also expects LHP Ryan Buchter (strained left shoulder) to be activated during the Detroit series.

White Sox: RF Avisail Garcia was back in the lineup after missing two months because of a strained right hamstring. … LF Leury Garcia (sprained left knee) was also activated from the DL.

UP NEXT

A’s: RHP Chris Bassitt (0-2, 2.45) makes his third start for Oakland this year and second since being recalled from Triple-A on June 14. He is 0-8 in 14 starts since he beat Baltimore on Aug. 4, 2015.

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (4-7, 7.19) is tied with Toronto’s Aaron Sanchez for third in the majors with 45 walks.

© Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed