SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was dead and another hospitalized with injuries early Friday after a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District, authorities said.

San Francisco police said officers responded to a alert in the Harrison and 24th St. neighborhood from the city’s ShotSpotter system at around 2:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found two men shot on the sidewalk — one fatally wounded and a second suffering from life-threatening wounds. One of the victims died at the scene while the other was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Officers were still canvassing the neighborhood early Friday for any witnesses or information about the shooting. No information about a possible suspect was available.