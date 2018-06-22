PINOLE (CBS SF) — San Francisco Sheriff Vicki Hennessy is “very concerned” that a deputy’s service-issued firearm was stolen from their car last week in Pinole, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said Thursday.

The theft happened around 7:30 a.m. on June 14 in a Pinole parking lot, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Nancy Hayden Crowley.

The weapon was in backpack underneath the seat, inside the deputy’s personal parked car.

Pinole police arrested one person in connection with the burglary, Hayden Crowley said.

Pinole police officials were not available for comment and it was not immediately clear if the gun was recovered.

According to Crowley, the theft is under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

