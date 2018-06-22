SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Two suspects arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in San Leandro Tuesday night have been charged with murder and attempted murder, according to authorities.

The charges were filed Friday by the Alameda County District Attorney.

The two suspects, 23-year-old Michael Mendozaroche of Alameda and 23-year-old Alex Fernandez of Oakland were arrested in connection with the stabbing on Wednesday.

The stabbing occurred late Tuesday evening at the San Leandro Washington Plaza, a popular open-air strip mall in downtown San Leandro.

Mendozaroch and Fernandez encountered the homicide victim, 25-year-old Michael Kittrell Smith, and his unidentified 36 year-old co-worker and friend and the men ended up in an altercation for an unknown reason.

The dispute escalated to a physical confrontation in the parking lot involving all four men. The fight turned deadly when the two victims were allegedly stabbed multiple times by Mendozaroche and Fernandez.

According to witnesses, the victims were left for dead when the suspects fled the area in their vehicle after the attack.

San Leandro Police officers responded to the area after receiving several 911 calls reporting the assault. Officers arrived to find both victims suffering from multiple stab wounds and bleeding.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to save Smith, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was immediately transported to a local trauma hospital, where he remains unconscious and in critical condition.

In the hours following the incident, detectives began examining the crime scene and following leads. Detectives took accounts from several witnesses who saw various parts of the incident and obtained surveillance video businesses in the area. The suspected weapon was found nearby and is believed to have been discarded by the suspects.

Detectives were able to determine the identity of the two suspects, and within 12 hours of the murder, both suspects were in police custody.

San Leandro Police detectives presented the case against the two suspects to District Attorney Mark Jackson, who reviewed the case and filed murder charges on both men Friday.

“This is an impressive achievement, and it goes to show the level of commitment and compassion towards law enforcement that lies within our department and community,” said San Leandro Police said Lieutenant Isaac Benabou.