Vegetation fire on a hillside above Alemany Blvd in San Francisco. June 23, 2018. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Crews contained a 2-alarm grass fire that burned about two acres above Alemany Blvd. in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

#062218WF1 UPDATE FIRE CONTAINED 2 acres fire WITH 1 injury property fence damage and 1 exterior damaged MEDIA UPDATE ST 1245 BACHE and Crescent pic.twitter.com/4W7HAlcFC2 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 23, 2018

One person has been injured along with some property damage.

Another blaze in Bernal Heights on Friday also burned about two acres and injured one person.

Will be updated.