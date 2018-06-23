Filed Under:Barbecue Becky, Jogger Joe, Permit Patty

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Viral video of a white woman reportedly calling police on an 8-year-old black girl selling bottled water has prompted an apology.

The incident allegedly happened Friday in front of the little girl’s home, near AT&T Park.

The girl’s cousin posted the video on Twitter with the hashtag #PermitPatty and wrote, ‘So my little cousin was selling water and didn’t have a permit so this lady decided to call the cops on an 8 year old.’

In the 15-second clip, the cousin follows a woman who has been identified as Alison Ettel.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Saturday night Ettel tweeted: “I would like to make a public apology for my actions. They were wrong. I was stressed and admittedly did the wrong thing. I am not racist and what I did had absolutely nothing to with her race. I have apologized on the Huffington Post.”

Many are comparing Ettel to a woman in at Lake Merritt in Oakland who called police to report a black family who was lawfully barbecuing. That woman was dubbed ‘Barbecue Becky.’

