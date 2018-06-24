CLEAK LAKE OAKS (CBS SF) — A wind-whipped wildfire in rural Lake County grew to over 1,000 acres early Sunday, burning at least 10 homes and forcing the evacuation of 500 others as it threatened Spring Valley.

Cal Fire said the blaze — named the Pawnee Fire — began at around 5:30 p.m. near Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clear Lake Oaks.

Soaring temperatures, single digit humidity and gusty winds helped to quickly spread the blaze. Overnight the fire jumped New Long Valley Road and was racing toward the Clear Lakes Oaks subdivision of Spring Valley, located northeast of Clearlake.

Ground crews, air tankers and bulldozers were called in to battle the blaze. Mutual aid was also rolling in from the Bay Area.

Engine 308 and Engine 330 are enroute to the #PawneeFire as part of Strike Team XAL 2002C with crews from Berkeley FD, Hayward FD & Fremont FD. pic.twitter.com/nXwrqOVmjH — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 24, 2018

Fish and Game agents were aiding local residents in evacuating their animals. All residents of the Spring Valley subdivision have been ordered to immediately leave their homes.

Cal Fire spokesman Greg Bertelli said there was zero containment. The blaze had grown to over 1,000 acres by 1 a.m. and had destroyed at least 10 homes.

No injuries have been reported.