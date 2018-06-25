SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Giants’ opponents took an unusual ride to AT&T Park for Sunday’s game—a red double-decker bus usually reserved for tourists.

The San Diego Padres’ team bus didn’t show up Sunday morning in advance of the 1:05 p.m. game, so the team flagged down the tour bus and climbed on board.

No team bus? Time to improvise. 🚌 pic.twitter.com/8X0y7TXbSE — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 24, 2018

With San Francisco’s Pride parade and celebration prompting the closure of many downtown streets, the bus was led by a San Francisco police escort to the ballpark.

Update: We’ve arrived at AT&T Park

👋📍😎 pic.twitter.com/WRLUyJ8TIc — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 24, 2018

Sunday’s game was as eventful as the road team’s trip there, with the Giants winning 3-2 in 11 innings on Hunter Pence’s two-run walkoff double.

