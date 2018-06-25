CLEARLAKE OAKS (KPIX 5) – The Pawnee Fire continued to rage out of control and barrel toward neighborhoods in Lake County Monday morning.

Cal Fire officials said the fire has burned more than 8,200 acres, with zero containment since it broke out Saturday evening about 10 miles northeast of Clearlake Oaks.

Firefighters said 12 buildings have been destroyed and 600 homes are being threatened.

According to the Lake County sheriff, around 2,500 people have been forced out of roughly 600 homes.

This house on Wolf Creek is one of the 10 homes destroyed in the #PawneeFire. My heart goes out to the people of Lake County who have been battling major wildfires for three years in a row. @KPIXtv @joenewsman pic.twitter.com/Q0Tzyt4wJl — Joe Vázquez (@JoeKPIX) June 25, 2018

“I’ve been evacuated six times in the last five years. This is nothing new, but this is the closest one,” said evacuee Wayne McKennon.

The Pawnee Fire started around 5:20 p.m. Saturday and officials immediately ordered evacuations for the Spring Valley Lakes subdivision. Since then, homes in that very area erupted in flames.

An evacuation center has been set up at Lower Lake High School in Lower Lake.