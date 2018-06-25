RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The police pursuit of a man allegedly armed with a rifle closed down Highway 80 early Monday in Richmond and ended with an arrest in Fairfield, authorities said.

Richmond police said they received a 911 call early Monday reporting a man armed with a rifle walking around 23rd St. Arriving officers spotted the man, who jumped into a vehicle and fled.

Officers believed that the suspect began firing at them as the pursuit entered Highway 80 at the El Portal on-ramp.

The high-speed pursuit continued eastward on 80 until the suspect exited in Fairfield, where he was taken into custody.

Authorities shut down all eastbound lanes of Highway 80 at El Portal at 6:50 a.m. while they searched for evidence, triggering a massive backup. The lanes were finally reopened 1 hour and 15 minutes later.

No other details were immediately available.