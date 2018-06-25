SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that injured two people near the San Francisco Pride celebrations Sunday evening, police said.

The stabbing was reported at 5:17 p.m. in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street.

The victims, ages 21 and 20, were stabbed during a physical altercation with the 19-year-old and another suspect, according to police.

The 21-year-old’s injuries to his abdomen and legs are considered life-threatening while the younger victim is expected to survive the stab wounds to his back, police said.

The name of the 19-year-old man arrested in the stabbing has not been released by police and no information on the second suspect was immediately available.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.