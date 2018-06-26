SPRING VALLEY (CBS SF) — Mother Nature gave weary firefighters a break early Tuesday as red flag wildfire conditions vanished overnight in an area ravaged by a blaze that has charred 11,500 acres and destroyed at least 22 structures, many of them homes.

Cal Fire reported that temperatures had fallen, winds weakened and humidity levels climbed in the early hours to give the more than 1,000 firefighters battling the blazea chance to increase containment beyond 5 percent.

Cal Fire spokesman Brice Bennett said the steep, rugged, rural terrain has been challenging as has the tinder-dry conditions.

“The fuel here is ripe and ready to burn,” he said.

The Pawnee Fire began on Sunday and has forced the mandatory evacuation of the small community of Spring Valley. While conditions were improving, fire officials said at least 600 structures remain threatened.

For many Lake County residents fleeing the deadly flames of a wildfire has become all to familiar of an experience. Jon Holt, who was living in his camper at a evacuation center, told KPIX 5 he has been forced from his home by a wildfire four times in seven yeas.

So far Holt’s home has always survived, but that hadn’t lowered his anxiety levels early Tuesday morning.

“Quite a few of us (Spring Valley residents) are watching in anguish,” he told KPIX 5. “We hear there have been at least 12 homes destroyed in the valley.”

Holt said many of his neighbors did not heed the warnings to evacuate and have been taking to social media as they attempt to wait out the fire.

“Some of the neighbors who stayed have been taking to social media, telling their neighbors what is happening the best they can,” he said. “Some of us know that our homes are still there, some don’t. It’s not a good feeling.”

Holt said like many of his neighbors he was prepared to leave when the order to evacuate was given.

“Everybody keeps a bug-out bag and supplies,” he said. “We have a plan.”