Local News
Sponsored By
Caught on Camera: Amazon Package Delivery Goes Airborne in Livermore DrivewayA Livermore woman found her Amazon package lying on the pavement by her driveway. When she played back her home security camera recording, she saw why.
American Curlers Beat Sweden, Win Historic Olympics GoldThe U.S. men's curling team, once known as "The Rejects," pulled off one the great upsets of the PyeongChang Olympics by beating favorites Sweden 10-7 to clinch an historic gold medal.
Year of the Dog Celebrations in San Francisco Culminate with Parade SaturdayThe Lunar New Year started Feb. 16 and this weekend brings a symphonic tribute plus the culminating event -- the Chinese New Year parade in downtown San Francisco.
Fire Destroys Vacant Landmark Building In Oakland Used By SquattersA large fire has destroyed a vacant landmark building in East Oakland Friday; the third fire at the site in a year.
East Bay Golf Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault of StudentA well-known golf instructor in the Tri-Valley area has been arrested on suspicion of the ongoing sexual assault of a minor, Dublin police said Friday.
San Jose Landlord Moving To Colorado With Tenants In TowA Bay Area landlord is fed up with the high cost of living, so he's moving out. And he's taking his tenants with him.
Rapper Master P Provides Free Glasses For Oakland Kids In NeedA multi-platinum rap artist with strong ties to the Bay Area is making sure local teens can see their own futures, literally.
Petaluma Mother Sentenced For Facilitating Sexual Abuse Of DaughterA Petaluma woman was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Friday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court for aiding and facilitating the sexual abuse of her nine-year-old daughter.
Student Fabricates Threats Against East Bay High School On Social MediaSecurity at an East Bay high school was stepped up after a social media post alleged that a student was a threat to the school and that there was potential for a shooting,
Watermark Conference For Women In San Jose Comes At 'Critical Time In Our Nation'More than 6,500 women came together at the San Jose Convention Center Friday for a day of "leadership, networking, inspiration, professional development and personal growth," according to organizers for the annual Watermark Conference for Women Silicon Valley.
San Francisco & Peninsula News
2-Alarm Fire Erupts In San Francisco Apartment Building Identified As Drug DenA 2-alarm fire quickly spread inside a three-story apartment house in San Francisco's Castro District Friday, sending flames skyward and a thick plume of smoke billowing over the neighborhood.
3 Bodies Found Near San Francisco School; Drug Overdose SuspectedThe bodies of three men were discovered early Thursday on the sidewalk near a high school in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district in what appears to be a case of deadly drug overdoses.
Coast Guard Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Golden Gate ParkA Coast Guard helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park Thursday after the tail rotor suffered a malfunction.
San Francisco DA Seeks $1 Million For Fight Auto BurglariesSan Francisco's top prosecutor says he will seek $1 million to help curtail car break-ins in the city, which last year recorded more than 30,000 auto burglaries.
Pedestrian Attacked By Man Armed With A Hatchet On San Francisco Street Police in San Francisco say a 38-year-old man is in critical condition after being attacked by a man armed with a hatchet.
East Bay News
Small Quake Swarm Rattles Danville Residents; BART Trains HaltedThe earth continued to rumble beneath Danville Friday as five small earthquakes -- the largest a magnitude 3.6 -- rattled the area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Overturned Box Truck Slows 880 Morning CommuteA box truck overturned in the northbound lanes on Highway 880 near Hayward Friday, backing up commute traffic for several miles.
Rash of Laptop Thefts Plaguing Berkeley Cafes Despite Recent ArrestsPolice report a total of 57 laptop thefts and robberies in Berkeley last year. So far this year there have been 21 -- 16 in January and five in February.
1 Killed, Driver Arrested For DUI In Horrific Bay Point Crash One person was killed and three others suffered major injuries early Thursday when their vehicles collided in a Bay Point intersection and then careened into a tree stump, barely missing a home.
South Bay News
Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Making Olympic Dreams Come True Being an Olympian doesn't come cheap and Silicon Valley venture capitalist Paul Bragiel has help fund the dreams of some longshot athletes at the Winter Games.
Twin San Jose Teachers Arrested On Child Porn ChargesJust days after his twin brother was arrested, a track coach at San Jose's Oak Grove High School has been detained on similar child pornography charges.
One Killed, Two Injured In Oregon Expressway Head-On Crash In Palo AltoOne person was killed early Thursday when a bread delivery truck slammed head-on into car on the Oregon Expressway in Palo Alto.
Scandalized San Jose School Sets Up Office To Prevent Student AbuseAn all-girls Catholic high school in San Jose at the center of numerous charges of abuse has come up with a new system to handle sexual misconduct accusations.
New Report Shows Alarming Spike In Number Of Rapes In San Jose Since 2007A new report shows the number of rapes reported in San Jose has gone up an alarming amount, rising 263 percent in the past decade.
11-Year-Old Boy Detained, Gun Found After Threats At Santa Cruz SchoolPolice in Santa Cruz on Tuesday detained an 11-year-old boy who barricaded himself into a classroom and allegedly had plans to harm fellow elementary school students, authorities said.
North Bay News
Mill Valley Gas Station Robbed At GunpointTwo men robbed a Chevron gas station at gunpoint Friday morning, Mill Valley police said.
Fairfield Police Seek Person Of Interest In HomicideA 28-year-old Benicia man was found murdered in a Fairfield parking lot early Wednesday and police were searching for a person of interest in the case
Abduction Suspect Arrested; Kidnapped Covelo Woman Still MissingA man wanted for the gunpoint abduction of his girlfriend during a domestic dispute has been taken into custody, but the 23-year-old woman remained the focus of a search by Mendocino County authorities.
2 Arrested On Attempted Murder Charges In Suisun City Home BombingTwo suspects have been arrested in the bombing of a Suisun City home over the weekend.
Willie Brown's Song-Writing Daughter Releases Fundraising Tune For Wildfire VictimsThe teenage daughter of former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown has joined forces with a Grammy-winning Bay Area producer to create a fundraising song for the victims of California's devastating wildfires.
Latest Political News
Ex-Trump Aide Pleads Guilty, Will Cooperate In Russia ProbeA former senior adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign pleaded guilty Friday to federal conspiracy and false-statements charges, switching from defendant to cooperating witness in the special counsel's probe of Trump's campaign and Russia's election interference.
Second U.S. Judge Says Trump Can't Keep Stalling Clean-Air RulesA second judge has told the Trump administration it can't keep stalling clean-air rules for oil and gas production on federal lands.
San Francisco's Tourism Slump Blamed On Homelessness And President TrumpSan Francisco's robust tourism industry is experiencing a slight slump. Some say Trump is to blame, but others point to the homeless crisis.
Latest Business News
Bay Area Man's Opportunity Fund Giving Small Businesses A Leg Up A Bay Area man has seen firsthand in his own family the need small business owners could have for micro-loans.
Silicon Valley Billionaire Takes Beach Public Access Fight To Supreme CourtA billionaire investor has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a California's appeals court that ordered him to open an access road to a beloved beach.