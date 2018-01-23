Caught on Camera: Amazon Package Delivery Goes Airborne in Livermore Driveway A Livermore woman found her Amazon package lying on the pavement by her driveway. When she played back her home security camera recording, she saw why.

American Curlers Beat Sweden, Win Historic Olympics GoldThe U.S. men's curling team, once known as "The Rejects," pulled off one the great upsets of the PyeongChang Olympics by beating favorites Sweden 10-7 to clinch an historic gold medal.

Year of the Dog Celebrations in San Francisco Culminate with Parade SaturdayThe Lunar New Year started Feb. 16 and this weekend brings a symphonic tribute plus the culminating event -- the Chinese New Year parade in downtown San Francisco.

Fire Destroys Vacant Landmark Building In Oakland Used By SquattersA large fire has destroyed a vacant landmark building in East Oakland Friday; the third fire at the site in a year.

East Bay Golf Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault of StudentA well-known golf instructor in the Tri-Valley area has been arrested on suspicion of the ongoing sexual assault of a minor, Dublin police said Friday.

San Jose Landlord Moving To Colorado With Tenants In TowA Bay Area landlord is fed up with the high cost of living, so he's moving out. And he's taking his tenants with him.

Rapper Master P Provides Free Glasses For Oakland Kids In NeedA multi-platinum rap artist with strong ties to the Bay Area is making sure local teens can see their own futures, literally.

Petaluma Mother Sentenced For Facilitating Sexual Abuse Of DaughterA Petaluma woman was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Friday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court for aiding and facilitating the sexual abuse of her nine-year-old daughter.

Student Fabricates Threats Against East Bay High School On Social MediaSecurity at an East Bay high school was stepped up after a social media post alleged that a student was a threat to the school and that there was potential for a shooting,

Watermark Conference For Women In San Jose Comes At 'Critical Time In Our Nation'More than 6,500 women came together at the San Jose Convention Center Friday for a day of "leadership, networking, inspiration, professional development and personal growth," according to organizers for the annual Watermark Conference for Women Silicon Valley.