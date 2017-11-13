Many of the best eateries in the Bay Area and beyond are banding together to help the wildfire victims of Northern California.

Restaurants will feature special ChefsGiving menu, menu items or special event the week of November 13th – 19th, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund and Restaurants Care.

In addition to individual restaurants, there is also a ChefsGiving Gala on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco.

The final ChefsGiving event is a fundraiser at San Francisco’s iconic Ferry Building Marketplace, featuring tastes from 50 wineries from across the country and around the world, coming out to support their friends and colleagues in the North Bay. Bites will be provided by Ferry Building restaurants and chefs. The gala includes a welcome cocktail from San Francisco’s leading bartenders, a raffle you won’t want to miss, and much more.

Their goal is to raise at least $1 million for wildfire relief.

chefsgiving events

ChefsGiving Week

Various Participating Restaurants

Details at chefsgiving.org

Dates: November 13-19, 2017

For the week before Thanksgiving, more than 100 restaurants in the Bay Area and across the country will commit to raising funds by offering special ChefsGiving menus, dedicated menu items, or a fundraising event. Pop-ups powered by Feastly will also be available, before and during ChefsGiving week, for chefs without a permanent restaurant space.



ChefsGiving Gala

Ferry Building Marketplace

One Ferry Building

San Francisco, CA 94111

Purchase Tickets Through Eventbrite

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2017 – 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM PST

The ChefsGiving gala, hosted by the KCBS Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem and Leslie Sbrocco of KQED Check Please Bay Area is a fundraiser at San Francisco’s iconic Ferry Building Marketplace. The gala includes a cocktail reception from San Francisco’s leading bartenders, 50 wine tables featuring great wines from around the world (about 200 individual wines to choose from!) all coming out to support their friends and colleagues in the North Bay. Bites will be provided by Ferry Building restaurants and chefs. The gala will feature an over the top live auction with chef dinners and wine experiences you won’t want to miss, and much more! Thanks to our partners, 100% of the funds raised at the ChefsGiving Gala will be donated to: Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund and Restaurants Care

participating restaurants

Located throughout the Bay Area and across the country, restaurants are featuring a special ChefsGiving menu, menu item, or special event the week of November 13-19, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund and Restaurants Care. New restaurants are being added daily, so check back often at chefsgiving.org.

Here are a few of the participating restaurants:

4505 Burgers and BBQ

Atelier Crenn

Copita

Donato Enoteca

Dumpling Time

La Folie

Manresa

Slanted Door

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

Find more restaurants at chefsgiving.org.

participating wineries

Wineries and winemakers from across the country and around the world are showing an outpouring of support, and more than 100 will be showcasing their wines at the at the ChefsGiving Gala on Sunday, November 19, 2017. New wineries are confirming their participation every day, so check back often at chefsgiving.org.

Here are a few of the participating restaurants:

Anthill Farms Winery

Brown Estate

Chandon California

Goldeneye Winery

Laurent-Perrier

Oliver McCrum Wines

Robert Mondavi Winery

Silver Oak Cellars

Vinity Wine Company

Find more wineries at chefsgiving.org.





