China Airlines Getaway to Taipei Contest

Connect With Us At KPIX 5
Welcome to KCBS All News 106.9FM | 740AM
No Injuries From School Bus Crash In Santa Cruz County
There were no reported injuries after a school bus crashed Monday morning in unincorporated Santa Cruz County near Corralitos.
Manhunt Intensifies For Waffle House Killer
More than a day after a semi-naked gunman shot up a Waffle House and killed four people, the suspect is still on the loose.
Photos: Glam-Rock Heroes The Darkness Land At Regency
Veteran British glam-rock outfit the Darkness delivered their high-energy music to an enthusiastic audience at the Regency Ballroom over the weekend.
Golden State Warriors
Warriors Fall to Spurs in Game Four
San Antonio beat the Golden State Warriors 103-90 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep as coach Gregg Popovich remained out following the death of his wife.
Steph Curry Cleared to Take Part in Modified Practice for Warriors
The Warriors said Stephen Curry was examined by the team's medical staff Friday and is making progress in recovering from the sprain that has sidelined him since March 23.
Oakland Raiders
Ex-Raider, 49er Aldon Smith Back in S.F. County Jail
Aldon Smith is in San Francisco County jail on $500,000 bond after the former Raiders and 49ers player was arrested Friday.
Raiders Cut Fan Favorite Punter Marquette King
The Oakland Raiders continued to rebuild their kicking game Friday, releasing long-time punter Marquette King, whose on-field antics made him a fan favorite in his six years with the team.
Best Easter Brunch Menus In The San Francisco Bay Area
Easter falls on April 1, 2018 but San Francisco Bay Area chefs aren't fooling around with their Easter Brunch menus. There are some great views and fun for the kids, too, from bocce ball to Easter egg and cookie decorating.
Bay Area Organic Baker To Make Royal Wedding Cake For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
The Bay Area's foodie culture will be front and center at the royal wedding reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Lyrid Meteor Shower Could Dazzle With 15-20 Shooting Stars Per Hour
The sky is putting on a show as Earth Day dawns. The Lyrid meteor shower will be at its peak just before dawn Sunday.
Heavy Doom Band Headlines Great American Music Hall
One of the leading lights of the modern American doom-metal scene, Windhand delivers it's hypnotic downtuned epics at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco on Sunday night.
Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In San Francisco
Cinco de Mayo is fast approaching and San Francisco is set to host a number of fun-filled events all around the city.
Best Ways To Support San Francisco's Local Music Scene
Before, during, and after San Francisco Sound transformed the music scene in the Sixties, live music and outdoor festivals have been deeply connected to this city. Support local music-related events and venues that feature local artists through attendance.
Travel
Best Art Museums In The Southwest
Many of America's best art museums can be found in the American Southwest.
Planning Your Summer Music Festival Calendar
Headliner acts in 2018 at big music festivals between Memorial Day and Labor Day include Eminem, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and more. Across the country, from NYC to Chicago to SF, summer festival tickets are on sale now.
Eat Your Way Across The US At America's Best Diners
A look at five very carefully selected classic diners that are among the best in the US.
The Ultimate Traveler's Guide To Coachella 2018
Coachella is a huge annual music festival in Greater Palm Springs, California. About a quarter of a million will attend over two weekends in April 2018. The website is a goldmine of information and answers to dozens of FAQs; highlights are here.
