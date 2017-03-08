THE CASH CONTEST STARTS MONDAY!
10 CHANCES TO WIN $1000
EACH WEEKDAY ON KCBS
Here’s how you could win:
- Listen to All News KCBS 106.9FM | 740AM at :15 after the hour just before sports at 6:15AM, 7:15AM, 8:15AM, 9:15AM 10:15AM, 11:15AM, 12:15PM, 1:15PM, 2:15PM and 3:15PM for the hourly CASH CONTEST CODE WORD and your cue to enter. That’s every hour from 6:15AM to 3:15PM for 10 chances to win a day!
- When you hear the CODE WORD, text the code word to 8-0-7-8-7 or enter at cbsSF.com by the end of the hour. Message and data rates may apply. We’ll text you back to confirm entry.
- 3 Then,at the end of the hour, one randomly selected nationwide entrant will win $1,000. You’ll get called if you’re the winner.
DON’T FORGET. LISTEN TO KCBS 106.9FM | 740AM
FOR 10 CHANCES TO WIN $1000 EACH WEEKDAY FOR THE CASH CONTEST.
Stay informed with All News KCBS…and win cash!