Win a Pair of Tickets to

Steve Silver’s “Beach Blanket Babylon” from KCBS!

Beach Blanket Babylon, San Francisco’s hilarious pop-culture musical revue, is the perfect night out with friends. Celebrating over 15,000 performances and seen by nearly six million people from around the world, this internationally acclaimed production continues to delight audiences at Club Fugazi in San Francisco’s North Beach district with its spectacular costumes and outrageously gigantic hats!

For tickets call the Box Office at (415) 421-4222

or visit www.BeachBlanketBabylon.com

Fill out the entry form for your chance to be a KCBS guest at one of the shows!.



Persons under 21 not admitted to evening performances.

Valid government-issued photo I.D. required.