Enter For Your Chance To Win
A Deluxe Trip For Two To Taiwan!
Experience the Amazing food, natural beauty and colorful culture of Taiwan! Answer the three questions about Taiwan below. Get the answers, simply by clicking on the Interactive Map above. At the end of the contest, one randomly selected winner receives Two (2) Economy class round-trip tickets from San Francisco (SFO) to Taipei on China Airlines, airport transfers and a 3-night hotel package for two in Taipei and Chiufen, including 2 half day tours in Taipei and Chiufen.