Win a Pair of Tickets To One of
The Live Nation Country Concert Series 2017 Concerts!
Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the 2017 Live Nation Country Concert Series at Shoreline Amphitheatre or Concord Pavilion!
Live Nation is proud to announce the 2017 Live Nation Country Concert Series at Shoreline Amphitheatre! This year’s concert series will feature top country artists performing at Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View and three huge shows at Concord Pavilion!
- Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young – May 27th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas – June 2nd at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell – June 17th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sam Hunt with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese – August 11th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi – August 20th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane – September 15th at Concord Pavilion
- Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane – September 16th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown – September 28th at Concord Pavilion
- Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown – September 30th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and Granger Smith – October 12th at Concord Pavilion
- Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and Granger Smith –October 14th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Zac Brown Band – October 27th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
For more information or to purchase your Live Nation Country Concert Series, visit livenation.com
One Grand Prize (1) Winner will receive a pair of tickets one of 12 country music concerts as listed above. Grand prize winner will get first choice of concert. Four (4) Runner Up Winners will receive a pair of tickets to the remaining shows and will select show based on available dates remaining at the time of selection.
1st runner up will choose from 11 remaining shows
2nd runner up will choose from 10 remaining shows
3rd runner up will choose from 9 remaining shows
4th runner up will choose from 8 remaining shows
