  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeGiant great Willie Mays waves to the fans along Market Street. (AP)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants Fans and a Polar Bear (KCBS)Giants Fans and a Polar Bear (KCBS)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeMadison Bumgarner sautes the crowd in San Francisco (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeAubrey Huff shows of his rally thong (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadePitcher Matt Cain gives the crowd a grin (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeFreddy Sanchez shoots video of the victory parade (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeManaging Partner Bill Neukom is congratulated by fans (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeSergio Romo leaves his ride to greet Giants fans (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeSouth Bay native Pat Burrell jokes with fans (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeGM Brian Sabean salutes the fans (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeAndres Torres and Brian Wilson get the crowd pumped up (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadePablo Sandoval and Brian Wilson share a hug during the parade (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeConfetti fills the air on Market Street during the Giants parade in 2010. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeFans celebrate the World Series victory (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeEdgar Renteria returns the love from the crowd (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationFans at the World Series Victory parade (KCBS)Fans at the World Series Victory parade (KCBS)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeCody Ross waves to the crowd during the San Francisco Giants victory parade (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeHall of Famer Willie McCovey salutes fans along the parade route (AP)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeManager Bruce Bochy shows of the World Series trophy. (AP)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadePitcher Tim Lincecum applauds the crowd in the Financial District (AP)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeConfetti rains down on Buster Posey as he makes his way down Market Street. (AP)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeGiants great Willie Mays tips his hat to the crowd (AP)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants World Series Victory ParadeScenes from the 2010 World Series Championship Parade (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants World Series Victory ParadeScenes from the 2010 World Series Championship Parade (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants World Series Victory ParadeScenes from the 2010 World Series Championship Parade (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants World Series Victory ParadeScenes from the 2010 World Series Championship Parade (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants World Series Victory ParadeScenes from the 2010 World Series Championship Parade (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeCatcher Buster Posey salutes loyal Giants fans (AP)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeCloser Brian Wilson poses for fans along the parade route. (AP)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeAubrey Huff checks out the crowd on Market Streer (AP)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeFans along the parade route cheer on the passing Giants (AP)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeRelievers Sergio Romo and Brian Wilson pump up the crowd. (AP)
  • Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series ParadeBrian Wilson salutes the Giants faithful (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
One Comment

  1. William Mosely says:
    November 20, 2010 at 2:30 am

    “Nothing but class,” The Giants got the respect they so richly deserve. 2010 was the year they finally got the “bad breaks” off their shoulders. I truly hope that Willie Mc Covey got to see this. One for the ages. Congratulations Giants, you earned it.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. marilyn diamond says:
      November 24, 2010 at 4:27 pm

      Is there a dvd of the parade to give as a gift?

      Reply | Report comment
      1. giantsparade.us says:
        June 5, 2011 at 9:31 pm

        http://www.giantsparade.us

  2. William Mosely says:
    November 25, 2010 at 8:07 am

    We should expect a DVD in about six weeks. After all this is the birth place of the city that introduced the micro compute to the world. San Francisco keeps re-inventing herself. It’s in production if I know my beloved city.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Taylor says:
    December 22, 2010 at 11:17 am

    Can’t wait for the DVD! This was a legendary day! I loved being there. I think my face got stuck smiling 🙂

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Charles Vice Church says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    GO GIANTS! 2010 was a Milestone!
    Reply | Report comment

