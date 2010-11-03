Latest Photos
- Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series Parade
- Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants Fans and a Polar Bear (KCBS)
- Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants 2010 World Series Parade
- Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationFans at the World Series Victory parade (KCBS)
- Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants World Series Victory Parade
- Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants World Series Victory Parade
- Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants World Series Victory Parade
- Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants World Series Victory Parade
- Giants 2010 World Series CelebrationGiants World Series Victory Parade
One Comment
“Nothing but class,” The Giants got the respect they so richly deserve. 2010 was the year they finally got the “bad breaks” off their shoulders. I truly hope that Willie Mc Covey got to see this. One for the ages. Congratulations Giants, you earned it.
Is there a dvd of the parade to give as a gift?
We should expect a DVD in about six weeks. After all this is the birth place of the city that introduced the micro compute to the world. San Francisco keeps re-inventing herself. It’s in production if I know my beloved city.
Can’t wait for the DVD! This was a legendary day! I loved being there. I think my face got stuck smiling 🙂
GO GIANTS! 2010 was a Milestone!
