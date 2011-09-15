Latest Photos
- 10 Sexiest Giants PlayersWho Are The Hottest Giants?
PHOENIX, AZ - JULY 12: (Center) National League All-Star Brian Wilson #38 of the San Francisco Giants stands with National League All-Star teammates before the start of the 82nd MLB All-Star Game at Chase Field on July 12, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona.
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images))
Meet players like Tim Lincecum, Buster Posey, Brian Wilson, Matt Cain, Pablo Sandoval and more, all of whom are scheduled to appear at Giants FanFest 2012!
- 10 Sexiest Giants Players#10 - Marco ScutaroSAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 23: Marco Scutaro #19 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during World Series Media Day at AT&T Park on October 23, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
- 10 Sexiest Giants Players#9 - Pablo SandovalSAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 11: Pablo Sandoval #48 of the San Francisco Giants sstands in the dugout before their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at AT&T Park on May 11, 2011 in San Francisco, California.

- 10 Sexiest Giants Players#8 - Angel Pagan(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
- 10 Sexiest Giants Players#7 - Tim LincecumPHOENIX - JUNE 11: Pitcher Tim Lincecum #55 of the San Francisco Giants sits in the dugout during the major league baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 11, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 2-1.

- 10 Sexiest Giants Players#6 - Brian WilsonSAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 03: Pitcher Brian Wilson of the San Francisco Giants walks down the street during the San Francisco Giants victory parade on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California.

- 10 Sexiest Giants Players#5 - Jeremy AffeldtSAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 03: Jeremy Affeldt of the San Francisco Giants high fives fans during the San Francisco Giants victory parade on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California.

- 10 Sexiest Giants Players#4 - Ryan VogelsongDENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 15: Starting pitcher Ryan Vogelsong #32 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 15, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
- 10 Sexiest Giants Players#3 - Barry ZitoLOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 16: Barry Zito #75 of the San Francisco Giants makes his way to the pitchers mound before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 16, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

- 10 Sexiest Giants Players#2 - Brandon CrawfordSAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Brandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants prepares for the game against the San Diego Padres at AT&T Park on September 14, 2011 in San Francisco, California.

- 10 Sexiest Giants Players#1 - Buster PoseySCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 25: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants looks on before a spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Scottsdale Stadium on February 25, 2011 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

- 10 Sexiest Giants PlayersHonarable Mention - LOU SEALSAN FRANCISCO - JULY 10: San Francisco Giants mascot, "Lou Seal" arrives to the 78th Major League Baseball All-Star Game at AT&T Park on July 10, 2007 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

One Comment
What about Pat Burrell and his movie star looks?
And what about Schierholtz!?
All excellent choices !! It’s as if I voted myself. We clearly have not only the best, but the drop-dead sexiest baseball team in the MLB ! Do you really wonder why women seem to like baseball more than football….them boys of summer.
