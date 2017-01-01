BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App
  • Notable Deaths 2017Tony Rosato - (1954-2017)TORONTO (CBS SF/AP) — Canadian actor Tony Rosato has died at age 62. He was a veteran of comedy shows including "Saturday Night Live" and Canada's homegrown "SCTV."

    Rosato's former agent Larry Goldhar has confirmed that Rosato died Tuesday. Goldhar says an autopsy is being done.

    READ MORE:
    'SNL' & 'SCTV' Alum Tony Rosato Dies At 62
    (credit: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Categories: Entertainment News

