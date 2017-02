Flood Waters Rise at Oroville Dam

A man who works for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife takes a photo with his phone of rushing water as it is released down a spillway at the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California on February 13, 2017. Almost 200,000 people were under evacuation orders in northern California Monday after a threat of catastrophic failure at the United States' tallest dam. Officials said the threat had subsided for the moment as water levels at the Oroville Dam, 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of San Francisco, have eased. But people were still being told to stay out of the area. / AFP / Josh Edelson (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)