  Brittany Moorman, 26, of Oakland was among the 13 people arrested during the Sunday protests in Berkeley
  Emily Gillespie, 22, of Berkeley was among the 13 people arrested during the Sunday protests in Berkeley
  Harlan Pankau, 38, of Jamul (San Diego County) was among the 13 people arrested during the Sunday protests in Berkeley
  James Dominic, 23, of Oakland was among the 13 people arrested during the Sunday protests in Berkeley
  Joshua Phillips, 36, of Oakland was among the 13 people arrested during the Sunday protests in Berkeley
  Kristopher Wyrick, 39, of Alpine (San Diego County) was among the 13 people arrested during the Sunday protests in Berkeley
  Levi Smith, 32, of Sparks, Nevada was among the 13 people arrested during the Sunday protests in Berkeley
  Rachel Lee Moore, 40, of Oakland was among the 13 people arrested during the Sunday protests in Berkeley
  Sean Hines, 20, of Santa Rosa was among the 13 people arrested during the Sunday protests in Berkeley
  Seth Vazquez, 25, of Berkeley was among the 13 people arrested during the Sunday protests in Berkeley
  Yesenia Mendez, 22, was among the 13 people arrested during the Sunday protests in Berkeley
Photos: Booking Photos Of Protesters Arrested In BerkeleyThe Berkeley Police Department released booking photos of 11 of the 13 protesters arrested during Sunday's demonstration in Civic Center Park.
  1. hitrestart1 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Surprising. They all look like such fine, upstanding citizens.

