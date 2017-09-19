IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City Earthquake

BREAKING: Deaths Reported As Major Earthquake Hits Mexico City, Puebla
  • IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City EarthquakeMEXICO-QUAKEA woman reacts as a quake rattles Mexico City on September 19, 2017. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City EarthquakeMEXICO-QUAKEPicture of a car crashed by debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City EarthquakeMEXICO-QUAKEA man walks past a building which collapsed during a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City EarthquakeMEXICO-QUAKEPeople remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City EarthquakeMEXICO-QUAKEPeople react as a quake rattles Mexico City on September 19, 2017. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City EarthquakeMEXICO-QUAKEPeople remove debris of a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City EarthquakeMEXICO-QUAKEPicture of a car crashed by debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. / AFP PHOTO / Alfredo ESTRELLA (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City EarthquakeMEXICO-QUAKEA police officer and other people look at a building which collapsed during a quake. OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City EarthquakeMEXICO-QUAKEPeople stand at a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City EarthquakeMEXICO-QUAKEPicture of debris of the facade of a building which collapsed when a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City EarthquakeMEXICO-QUAKEPicture of debris of the facade of a building which collapsed when a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
IMAGES: Damage And Destruction From Mexico City Earthquake
One Comment

  1. Larry Myers says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    IN SAN FRANCISCO
    PLAYWRIGHT DR LARRY MYERS IS PLAYWRIGHT IN RESIDENCE AT ART SAVES LIVES ON CASTRO STREET
    HE PENNED “AZTEC AUTOGRAPHS MAYAN MEMORANDUMS” TO BEEFT FIRST QUAKE
    HES BACK FROM VOLUNTEERING IN HOUSTON
    PLANS TO BE IN MEXICO IN NOVEMBER
    MYERS WAS POST KATRINA AND POST SANDY VOLUNTEER

