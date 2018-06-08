WARRIORS WIN NBA titleIMAGES: Golden State Warriors Clinch 2nd Straight NBA TitleKevin Durant Wins Second Straight NBA Finals MVP AwardNBA Champs Will Not Be Invited To White HouseWarriors NBA Finals Special Section
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourCLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Kevin Durant #35 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titleswarriors win getty imageswarriors win getty images
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourCLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourCLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors defended by Rodney Hood #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourCLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors dunks in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kyle Terada - Pool/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourCLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket defended by JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourStephen Curry drives to the basket against Jeff Green in the second half during Game Four. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourStephen Curry goes up to the basket against during Game Four. (Andrew D. Bernstein via Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourCLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourStephen Curry looks to pass in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 8, 2018. (Mark Blinch via Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourAndre Iguodala shoots over George Hill in the first half. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourLeBron James looks for a way around Klay Thompson in Game Four. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourStephen Curry reacts to a play in the second half of Game Four at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourThe Warriors celebrate during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (David Liam Kyle via Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourStephen Curry defends against LeBron James during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals. (Noah Graham via Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourCLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defended by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • IMAGES: Warriors Win 2nd Straight NBA Titles2018 NBA Finals - Game FourLeBron James drives to the basket defended by Jordan Bell of the Golden State Warriors during Game Four. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
