Napa Wildfire Rages Through PGA's Safeway Open CourseJust hours after Brendan Steele defended his PGA Tour Safeway Open title, a massive wildfire swept through the Silverado Resort and Spa golf course.

Raging Wine Country Wildfires Burn Homes; Force EvacuationsWind-whipped wildfires have created inferno conditions across wine country and neighboring counties, burning at least 1,500 homes and buildings, forcing thousands of evacuations.

One Killed, Evacuations In Mendocino Redwood Complex FireA wind-whipped fire west of the Mendocino National Forest grew to 4,500 acres Monday, claiming one life, destroying numerous homes and forcing evacuations in Redwood Valley in Mendocino County.

Wildfire Triggers Frantic Evacuations At Santa Rosa HospitalsAs a massive firestorm roared through a Santa Rosa neighborhood toward the Kaiser Permanente Hospital early Monday, medical workers and firefighters raced to evacuate patients using ambulances, city buses and private vehicles.

Wine County Residents Share Tales Of Harrowing EscapesWhen the phone rang at Jesus Torres rural Napa home in the early Monday, he had no idea the nightmare that was beginning to unfold.

Raging Wine Country Wildfires Burn Homes; Force EvacuationsA wind-whipped wildfire roared to life Sunday night, quickly growing to more than 200 acres on Atlas Peak near the Silverado County Club in Napa County, triggering dozens of evacuations.

Fire Roars Through Wine Country Salvage Yard A two-alarm fire erupted Sunday at a Wine Country auto salvage yard, sending a thick plume of black smoke that caused hazy skies throughout the Bay Area.

Crews Fight Back Flames To Save Homes In CoronaFirefighters hosed down blazing trees within a few feet of homes threatened by a wildfire that surged through suburban canyons in Southern California and sent hundreds of people scrambling for safety.

Wildfire Burning Near Vacaville Destroys 3 Homes, 65 Percent ContainedThree homes and several other structures have been destroyed in a small wildfire burning near Vacaville.

Lightning-Sparked Wildfire Burns 50 Acres In WoodsideCal Fire says a wildfire that was ignited by a lightning strike in a heavily wooded area in Woodside had spread to 50 acres on Tuesday.

Billions of Dead Trees Force Western Fire Crews to Shift TacticsAbout 6.3 billion dead trees are still standing in 11 Western states, up from 5.8 billion five years ago

Crews Set Containment Lines To Protect Gilroy Homes From Ballybunion FireA fire raging in west Gilroy was 10 percent contained Monday evening as fire crews established containment lines to protect homes and structures.