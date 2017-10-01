TAIWAN TOURISM: OFF THE GRID SWEEPSTAKES
Enter For Your Chance To Win An Adventure Trip For Two To Taiwan and
Run in The World-Class Penghu Cross-Sea Marathon!
Gear up for the adventure of a lifetime in Taiwan! Join Adam Klein, winner of the hit-show Survivor, and Jorge Maravilla, winner of the San Francisco Marathon, to experience the amazing food, natural beauty and colorful culture of Taiwan! Whether you enjoy running, hiking, or biking, Taiwan has thrills around every corner.
Your adventure in Taiwan includes:
- Two (2) Economy class round-trip tickets from San Francisco (SFO) to Taipei on China Airlines.
- Airport transfers and a 3-night hotel package for two (2) in Taipei including day tours.
- Round trip tickets to Penghu including one (1) night hotel.
- Two (2) race bibs in the Penghu Cross-Sea Marathon to race alongside Jorge.
Fill out the entry form below for your chance
to Discover Taiwan, the Heart of Asia!
Must be 21 years of age or older to enter.