Foodie Chap With Chef Bruno Tison & Winemaker Scott McLeod of Skywalker Ranch

(L-R) Winemaker Scott McLeod, Liam Mayclem and Chef Bruno Tison (credit: Foodie Chap/Liam Mayclem)

NICASIO, CA (CBS SF) – We all love to wine and dine but who has ever had the opportunity to do just that at Skywalker Ranch, yes the home of Star Wars and workplace for creator George Lucas? Few people have had that pleasure but you can by supporting a worthy cause, LLS: the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The Michelin-rated chefs of the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa and winemaker Scott McLeod of Skywalker Vineyards will host an exclusive VIP fund- raising dinner at Skywalker Ranch, Friday, March 20, 2015. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Million Dollar Mission. Limited seating, tickets available via EventBrite.

Tom Johnson, Director of Retail, Hospitality and Special Events at Skywalker Ranch and Vineyards says: “Our guests and fellow philanthropists will be in for a magical evening – Chef Tison’s cuisine, Skywalker premium wines set against the backdrop of the beautiful Big Rock dining room. It will be a very special night.”

Celebrated Skywalker Vineyards winemaker Scott McLeod, formerly serving as Wine Director at Coppola, will be on-hand at the inaugural fund-raising event. “It is one of the great pleasures of my professional career to make wine from grapes from the county where I was raised. Twenty years ago, no one would have believed that grapes would thrive in the wind and fog of West Marin. But they do, and in twenty years, Marin will be known as one of the world’s great sites for the Pinot and Chardonnay. It’s very exciting -both wines will be poured at the event for LLS on Friday, March 20, 2015.”

Chef Bruno Tison’s Santé dining room at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn has earned a national reputation for outstanding food. Literally meaning “to your health,” the restaurant is a celebration of innovative California cuisine and good taste. Guests enjoy a seasonal menu, in a warm and casual yet stylish setting. Designed to exude the California wine country experience the inspired menu showcases the region’s abundant local products and world-famous wines. Executive Chef Bruno Tison and Chef de Cuisine Andrew Cain remain committed to sourcing ingredients locally and organically.

The Million Dollar Mission Campaign is an unprecedented partnership between the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and The California Hotel & Lodging Association (CH&LA). This extraordinary effort will collectively raise funds to support vital research for a cure and to provide financial, educational and social services for individuals affected by blood cancer during a fundraising campaign that launched in February 2015. The campaign goal is to raise $1,000,000.





I met with Chef Tison and winemaker Scott McLeod at Fairmont Mission Inn recently for a Foodie Chap chat. We prepped a dish together; PINOT NOIR BRAISED SHORT RIB and enjoyed some SKYWALKER Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The aforementioned will be served to guests at the March 20th LLS fundraiser at SKYWALKER RANCH. This will indeed be am extraordinary event in a most spectacular setting with cuisine and wine to die for…and bragging rights for life…all for a worthy cause – LLS.

Enjoy the tasty talk and follow the link below for more on the WINE & DINE FOR LLS event.

Cheers!

Pinot Noir Braised Grass Fed Beef Short Rib

For 4 to 6 persons

Ingredients:

– 2 short ribs of beef ( 3 bones x 4 inches, center cut)

– 2 cups of mirepoix

– About 4 oz of brown roux

– 1 bouquet garni (bay leaf, thyme, parsley)

– 2 bottles of pinot noir

– Grape seed oil

– 12 cooked baby French carrots

– 12 cooked baby turnips

– 12 glazed pearl onions

– 6 or 7 nice fava bean, blanched and peeled

– 2 bunches of Bloomsdale spinach, cleaned and blanched

– 1 chopped shallot

– Few spoons of butter

Method:

In a cooking pot, sear the short ribs remove and in the same fat, sautéed the mirepoix, deglaze with the Pinot noir. Add the short ribs and the bouquet garni, salt and pepper. Cook slowly and let simmer until completely tender. Remove the ribs from the pot. When at room temperature, remove the bone, cut and trim upon desired size. Usually, 2 to 3 portions per short rib.

Continue to simmer the juice and add the roux. Continue to cook until desired flavor and consistency. Strain through a fine chinois twice and finish with a few spoons of butter if necessary or to your taste.

Sauté shallot and add the spinach, salt, pepper. Finish cooking.

Display spinach on a plate and the short rib on top with the vegetables and sauce around. See above picture.

Enjoy!