Traffic Map

12/24/2016 5:52:00 AM
CA-237 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Stop and go traffic in Mountain View on CA-237 WB between 85 and CA-82/El Camino Real/Grant Rd
12/24/2016 5:29:50 AM
Chain requirements in Sierra Travel Conditions
12/24/2016 4:47:44 AM
CA-1 - One-way traffic control in Bodega Bay on Hwy 1 (North Bay) Both NB/SB between Calle del Sol and Scotty Creek
12/24/2016 5:52:00 AM
CA-237 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Stop and go traffic in Mountain View on CA-237 WB between 85 and CA-82/El Camino Real/Grant Rd
12/24/2016 5:56:10 AM
CA-92 - Slow traffic - Accident, shoulder blocked in San Mateo County on CA-92 EB after Upper 35 / Skyline Blvd / Skylawn Cemetary, slow traffic back to Pilarcitos Creek
12/24/2016 5:56:10 AM
CA-92 - Slow traffic - Accident, shoulder blocked in San Mateo County on CA-92 EB after Upper 35 / Skyline Blvd / Skylawn Cemetary, slow traffic back to Pilarcitos Creek
12/24/2016 5:44:42 AM
Great Hwy - Closed in San Francisco on Great Hwy SB between Lincoln Way and Sloat Blvd
12/24/2016 5:50:42 AM
I-80 - Gusty winds in Bay Bridge on I-80 Both EB/WB between SF Anchorage (EB) and Bay Bridge Incline
12/24/2016 5:44:42 AM
I-880 - Accident in Oakland on I-880 NB at Hegenberger Rd
12/24/2016 5:56:00 AM
US-101 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Stop and go traffic in San Francisco on US-101 SB between Mission St and South Van Ness
12/24/2016 5:44:42 AM
US-101 - Accident, shoulder blocked in San Carlos on US-101 NB at Holly St/Redwood Shores Pky
12/24/2016 5:30:45 AM
US-101 - Long-term road construction in San Francisco on Van Ness Both NB/SB between Lombard and Mission St
12/24/2016 5:44:42 AM
Great Hwy - Closed in San Francisco on Great Hwy SB between Lincoln Way and Sloat Blvd
12/24/2016 5:50:42 AM
I-80 - Gusty winds in Bay Bridge on I-80 Both EB/WB between SF Anchorage (EB) and Bay Bridge Incline
12/24/2016 5:56:00 AM
US-101 - Stop and go traffic - Estimated delay 00:01 - Stop and go traffic in San Francisco on US-101 SB between Mission St and South Van Ness
12/24/2016 5:30:45 AM
US-101 - Long-term road construction in San Francisco on Van Ness Both NB/SB between Lombard and Mission St
12/24/2016 5:56:10 AM
CA-92 - Slow traffic - Accident, shoulder blocked in San Mateo County on CA-92 EB after Upper 35 / Skyline Blvd / Skylawn Cemetary, slow traffic back to Pilarcitos Creek
12/24/2016 5:56:10 AM
CA-92 - Slow traffic - Accident, shoulder blocked in San Mateo County on CA-92 EB after Upper 35 / Skyline Blvd / Skylawn Cemetary, slow traffic back to Pilarcitos Creek
12/24/2016 5:44:42 AM
US-101 - Accident, shoulder blocked in San Carlos on US-101 NB at Holly St/Redwood Shores Pky
12/24/2016 5:44:42 AM
I-880 - Accident in Oakland on I-880 NB at Hegenberger Rd
12/24/2016 5:29:50 AM
Chain requirements in Sierra Travel Conditions
12/24/2016 4:47:44 AM
CA-1 - One-way traffic control in Bodega Bay on Hwy 1 (North Bay) Both NB/SB between Calle del Sol and Scotty Creek

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia