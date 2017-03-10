MARIN WATERFALL: KPIX Sky Drone 5 Takes A Close Look At Marin Waterfall

Friday Morning Forecast With Roberta GonzalesThis weekend is shaping up to be the warmest of the year so far, with highs possibly approaching 80 inland by Sunday. Don't forget to move your clocks forward by 1 hour Saturday night. Roberta Gonzales has the forecast. (3/10/17)
2 Wounded, 1 Critically, In Shooting On I-80; 3 Suspects ArrestedBullets flew on a Bay Area freeway Thursday afternoon and 2 people in a minivan were caught in the gunfire. Christin Ayers reports on the continuing investigation in Richmond. (3-9-17)
Police Shoot, Kill Man In Santa ClaraPolice shot and killed a man in Santa Clara Thursday night. Investigators said the suspect's parents called police becaus the young man was acting erratically. (3-9-17)
Online Lottery To Offer $10 Tickets To 'Hamilton' In SFOn the eve of the San Francisco opening of the smash hit "Hamilton" KPIX 5's Joe Vazquez discovered a way you can score the hottest ticket in town for just ten bucks. The main requirement: a whole lotta luck. (3-9-17)
Sports Commentary: NFL Should Reinstate Aldon SmithSaying it's what's best for the Raiders troubled linebacker, KPIX 5 sports director Dennis O'Donnell calls on the NFL to reinstate Aldon Smith immediately. (3-9-17)
New SFPD Chief Responds To Bayview Residents At Town HallPolice "use of force" policy was the hot topic at a packed town hall Thursday night. Andria Borba reports. (3-9-17)