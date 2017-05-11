Flooding Expected As Warm Temperatures Accelerate Sierra Snowpack Melt

East Bay MUD Propose Rate Hike Despite Drought Coming To EndPhil Matier reports on EBMUD plans to raise water rates for Bay Area customers (5-10-2017)
Huge Brawl Mars Fremont Wedding ReceptionAs many as 50 people were involved in a fight which apparently began as an argument inside wedding reception in Fremont. Devin Fehely reports. (5/10/17)
Wednesday Evening Pinpoint ForecastTemperatures took a significant dip Wednesday morning and will stay on the cool and mild side of things into the weekend. Paul Deanno has the forecast (5-10-2017)
ConsumerWatch: Toyota Prius Has Issue Outlasting Its Odometer.Julie Watts reports on problems Toyota Prius owners can have after odometer tops out at 299,999 miles. (5-10-2017)
Bay Area Baseball Coach Publishes AutobiographyFormer Lowell High School star Emil DeAndreis is forced to quit baseball after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. DeAndreis returned to Lowell as a pitching coach and authored a book about the ordeal. (5-10-17)
Authorities Release Video Showing Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting At Market Street SubwaySusie Steimle reports on town hall held by police showing body camera video of SFPD officers who responded to Subway stabbing (5-10-2017)