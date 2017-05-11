Flooding Expected As Warm Temperatures Accelerate Sierra Snowpack Melt
Melting of this year's massive Sierra Nevada snowpack will cause California rivers to surge and possibly overflow. Emily Turner reports. (5/1/17)
Program: KPIX 5 News Evening
