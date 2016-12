BART Police Body Cam Video Shows Violent Arrest Of Suspect Later AcquittedNewly-released police body cam video shows a Bay Area Rapid Transit passenger scuffling with BART officers during an arrest. Andria Borba reports. (12/21/16)

Bad Batch Of LSD Plagues Santa Cruz CountyParents in Santa Cruz County are being warned about an especially deadly batch of LSD. Betty Yu reports. (12/21/16)

San Jose Taxi Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexual AssaultsPolice in Campbell are seeking information about a San Jose taxi driver arrested this month on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women. (12/21/16)

Uber Pulls Self-Driving Cars From San Francisco Streets After DMV Revokes RegistrationsIn a victory for the California DMV in its standoff with Uber over the company's self-driving cars, Uber on Wednesday agreed to halt the pilot program being tested in San Francisco. Susie Steimle reports. (12/21/16)

CalPERS Pension Fund Losses Leading To Major Changes For State WorkersMelissa Caen reports on major losses for CalPERS pension fund and impact it could have on retirees (12-21-2016)

San Jose 3-Year-Old May Have Brain Injury After Hit-And-RunCalifornia Highway Patrol officers are searching for the driver of a car that hit a 3-year-old boy in San Jose late Tuesday night. Devin Fehely reports.(12/21/16)