KPIX Sky Drone 5: Spring Comes To California's Almond Groves

Marty Lurie: 'I Think The Giants Show Matt Cain Respect'KNBR radio host Marty Lurie tells Dennis O'Donnell on Gameday that he thinks Matt Cain will win a rotation spot despite Cain's struggles in spring training. Lurie also thinks the race for left field is over. (3-20-17)
KPIX Sky Drone 5: Spring Comes To California's Almond GrovesThe wet winter weather has triggered an explosion of blossoms in California's Almond groves. Here's a close-up look from KPIX Sky Drone 5.
KPIX Sky Drone 5: Neighbors Attempt To Shore Up Pleasanton Hill Slide Before Rains Arrive This WeekNeighbors Attempt To Shore Up Pleasanton Hill Slide Before Rains Arrive This Week
Monday Morning Forecast With Roberta GonzalesOn the First Day of Spring, expect clouds to develop with scattered showers arriving in the afternoon hours. The first week of the new season will be mostly wet, as a series of weather systems are expected to pass through the Bay Area. Roberta Gonzales has the forecast. (3/20/17)
Residents Briefly Allowed To Use Crumbling Morgan Territory RoadJessica Flores reports on temporary reopening of Morgan Territory Road providing some residents relief (3-19-2017)
Uber President Jeff Jones Quits Company Amid Growing TurmoilJeff Jones, the president of the embattled ride-hailing company Uber, has resigned just six months after taking the job. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-19-17)