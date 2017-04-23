More KPIXTV

Sharks Playoffs Were A Huge Boon For Local BusinessesThe Sharks may be out of the playoffs but local businesses reaped the rewards of a very busy weekend. Maria Medina spoke to some of them.
American Airlines Apologizes After Crew Member, Passenger Confrontation Over StrollerThere was turbulence before takeoff aboard an American Airlines plane when a stroller, a crying mom and two babies become the center of a confrontation between a passenger and a crew member.
Thousands March For Science In San FranciscoTens of thousands hit the streets of San Francisco to stand up for science. KPIX 5's Jackie Ward says protesters hope Trump hears the message. CBS's Brook Silva-Braga reports on similar marches that were held around the world.
Thousands Receive Free Dental Care At Weekend Clinic In San MateoMore than 2,000 people took advantage of a free dental clinic this weekend in San Mateo, organized by the California Dental Association. Devin Fehely reports. (4-22-17)
Raw Video: Deadly Shooting At San Jose MotelHomicide detectives say one man was killed and two others were injured a shooting at the Motel 6 on The Alameda near Race Street in San Jose. (4-22-17)
Pet of the Week: Help Kiko Find a New HomeNatalie Amaya from Umbrella of Hope Rescue - http://www.beourpet.org - brought Kiko to the KPIX studio on Saturday for a visit with Devin Fehely. (4-22-17)

Big Reid Interviews Myles Parrish!Big Reid sat down with Myles Parrish to talk about his upcoming mixtape "Vomac", what he's been up too, and reveals why Kalin and Myles broke up.
Silicon Valley Comic Con ExpandsThe first day of the Silicon Valley Comic Con wrapped up Friday evening with thousands of fans and a long list of celebrities giving the event the thumbs-up. Maria Medina reports. (4-21-17)
Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo Celebrates 25 Years Of Talking ProduceJackie Ward reports on Tony Tantillo marking a quarter century of working in television as a food expert (4-21-2017)

Coulter Vows To Speak At Cal April 27 After School Proposes Alternate DateUC Chancellor Nicholas B. Dirks proposed a May 2 date for conservative author Ann Coulter, reversing a decision from a day earlier when officials canceled the event. Coulter said on Twitter she'd speak on Apr. 27. Christin Ayers reports. (4-20-17)

