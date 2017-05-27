Day 1 of BottleRock's Culinary Stage Cookbook Comes To a Close

Day 1 of BottleRock's Culinary Stage Cookbook Comes To a CloseThe Foodie Chap recaps the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley along with celebrity Chef Chris Cosentino and photobombing Man vs Food's Adam Richman. (05/26/2017)
Blue Whale Carcass Washes Ashore In Marin CountyThe whale washed up on Agate Beach in Bolinas and investigators think it may have been struck by a ship. Veronica De La Cruz reports. (5-26-17)
6 Juveniles Charged in Alleged Hazing at Napa High SchoolSix Napa High School teenagers are facing criminal charges in connection with a series of hazing incidents prosecutors say took place during the 2015-16 school year. (5-26-17)
Report: Pres. Trump's Son-in-Law Proposed Secret Communications With RussiaThe Washington Post reported Friday that Jared Kushner proposed setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin at a private meeting in December with the Russian ambassador. (5-26-17)
Heart Transplant Recipient Finds New Life Mission And Support From Donor's MotherA young man who got a heart transplant just in time reached a milestone Friday in his rejuvenated life and the heart donor's mother was there, cheering him on. Christin Ayers reports. (5-26-17)
Light Plane Crashes Short Of Airport Runway at Concord IntersectionA small plane crashed just short of the runway at Concord's Buchanan airport Friday, barely missing a car dealership before smashing into a traffic light. Mark Sayre reports. (5-26-17)