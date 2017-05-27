Day 1 of BottleRock's Culinary Stage Cookbook Comes To a Close
The Foodie Chap recaps the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley along with celebrity Chef Chris Cosentino and photobombing Man vs Food's Adam Richman. (05/26/2017)
