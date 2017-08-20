San Jose Pizza Shop Deals Employees a Slice of the Action
KPIX 5's Wilson Walker gets a taste of the business model at the South Bay's first pizza co-op, where the employees finally get a piece of the pie. (8-18-17)
Program: KPIX 5 News Evening
Categories: Small Business Dining Out Local News KPIXTV

