North Bay Diner Owner Fights Prejudice with Good Grub
Leslie Burnside, who owns Theresa and Johnny's restaurant in San Rafael, decided to donate all the money from a very busy Saturday to the Southern Poverty Law Center in response to last week's turmoil in Charlottesville. Devin Fehely reports. (8-20-17)
Program: KPIX 5 News Morning
Categories: News Dining Out Local News KPIXTV

