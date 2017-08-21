North Bay Diner Owner Fights Prejudice with Good Grub

ECLIPSE FEVER: Frenzy over Monday's solar eclipse intensify as the count down beginsFrenzy over Monday's solar eclipse intensify as the count down begins

CLAYTON CAMERAS: Video cameras installed on roads into Clayton to cut down on crimeVideo cameras installed on roads into Clayton to cut down on crime

CHARTER SCHOOL CONTROVERSY: Controversy erupts in Fairfax over proposed charter schoolControversy erupts in Fairfax over proposed charter school

Talking Politics: Trump Pivots / Free Speech DefinedKPIX 5's Phil Matier and Melissa Caen discuss the week in politics with former state assembly speaker and S.F. mayor Willie Brown. (8-20-17)

At Issue: 'Patriot Prayer' Rally in S.F.Phil Matier talked on Sunday with London Breed, president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, about a right-wing rally scheduled for next Saturday at Crissy Field on National Park Service land. The mayor has called on the Park Service to revoke the group's permit. (8-20-17)

At Issue: Tracking the Solar EclipseKPIX 5's Phil Matier spoke about Monday's eclipse with Martin Rock, from San Francisco's Exploratorium. (8-20-17)