Menu
Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Best of
Best Of
Travel
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
More
Travel
Contest & Promotions
CBS Entertainment
News
All News
News
Local
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
Autos
HealthWatch
Latest Headlines
With Ballots Cast, Newsom, Cox Urge Californians To Show Up At Polls
A Democratic heavyweight faces a Republican businessman who's never held elected office in Tuesday's race for California governor, which will determine the future of the state's aggressive resistance to President Donald Trump.
Marin Treatment Center Shooting Victim Identified
A man who was fatally shot at the Helen Vine Recovery Center has been identified by the Marin County Sheriff's Office as Nathan Lamont Hill, a 52-year-old Vallejo resident.
Photos
Photos: KPIX Staff Members And Viewers In Their Halloween Best
Check out some of the Halloween costume photos we got from viewers and staff here at KPIX 5!
KPIX5 Live
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Share Your Photos
Weather App
Weather Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Golden State Warriors
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: I Voted "With A Heavy Heart"
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and the current divisive trend in American politics.
Curry, Durant Lead the Way in Warriors' 7th Straight Win
Kevin Durant had 33 points and 13 rebounds, Stephen Curry contributed 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and the Warriors beat the Timberwolves 116-99 on Friday night.
Oakland Raiders
Raiders Broadcaster's Joke About Sen. Warren Triggers Twitter Crossfire
Raiders broadcaster Brent Musburger tweeted a photo and caption making fun of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's heritage and his followers online took notice with many calling his attempt at humor racist and bigoted.
Struggling Raiders Cut Leading Pass Rusher Bruce Irvin
The Oakland Raiders waived Bruce Irvin on Saturday after the team's leading pass rusher had his playing time reduced significantly in recent weeks.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Dogtown Sausage Brings Gourmet Hot Dogs To East Oakland
Hot dog fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 5916 International Blvd. in East Oakland, the newcomer is called Dogtown Sausage.
5 New Food And Drink Destinations In San Francisco's Mission District
Interested in discovering the newest eateries to open in the Mission? From a fancy Italian establishment to a humble arepa outpost, read on for the freshest food and drink havens to arrive in this area of San Francisco.
Popular Brown Sugar Kitchen Shutting Down West Oakland Restaurant
It's official. Famed chef and proprietor of Brown Sugar Kitchen Tanya Holland has closed her flagship West Oakland outpost and is selling the space to new owners.
Eat, Drink, Explore: 5 New Spots In Downtown Berkeley
Looking to find out about the newest places for food and drinks in downtown Berkeley? From a vegan eatery to a seafood restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open for business in this part of Berkeley.
Four New Food Spots To Visit In Downtown San Mateo
Looking to find out about the newest restaurant additions to downtown? From a Vietnamese spot to a sandwich shop, read on to see the newest businesses to open their doors in the heart of San Mateo.
Vallejo's 5 Best Taco Trucks That Won't Break The Bank
Looking to try the best affordable food trucks in town? In Vallejo, it's no surprise that all of them are taco trucks.
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
News Videos
Politics Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
More
Station Info
KPIX 5
Advertise
Travel
Inflatable Art Floats Into San Francisco’s Exploratorium
“Inflatable: Expanding Works of Art” features five massive pieces that all incorporate air and will be on display at the Exploratorium through Sept. 3.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
More
CBS Entertainment
Contest
Taiwan Tourism Race To Adventure Sweepstakes
Gear up for the adventure of a lifetime in Taiwan! Survivor winner Adam Klein invites you to experience the colorful culture of Taiwan!
KPIX 5
Watch Now
PIX Now - streaming news updates
On Air Schedule:
1:00 PM
The Talk
2:00 PM
Face the Truth
2:30 PM
Face the Truth
3:00 PM
The People's Court
4:00 PM
Judge Judy
View All Programs
2018 Election Results Mayor of Oakland
Sponsored By