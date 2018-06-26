FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A curious little boy has been rescued by Fairfield firefighters after his head became wedged inside a stone statue at the Civic Center Library, authorities said.

Fire officials said library officials called them on Monday to report the boy’s dilemma. He apparently decided to give the oriental ornamental lion statue a close up look when he could not pull his head out.

Firefighters carefully chipped away at the statue and eventually freed the frightened child.

The little boy was uninjured and reunited with his family.